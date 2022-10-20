DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas eatery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino.

The Proper Eats venue is being developed by Clique Hospitality group and is expected to open this winter.

The release says Pizzaoki is a “diverse and delicious take on New York-style pizzas,” that will feature classic pizzas to traditional white pizzas. Developers say the eatery will also feature vegan and cauliflower crust options.

Clique Hospitality says the 24,000-square-foot Proper Eats venue will feature 12 eateries on the second-level promenade of ARIA.

In addition to Aoki’s pizza eatery, other establishments to be featured at the venue will include the first Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles; London’s Seoul Bird and Portland favorite Shalom Y’all.

For more information, visit www.propereatslasvegas.com.

