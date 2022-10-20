Clark County man with monkeypox has died, Health District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County man diagnosed with monkeypox has died, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The man was over 50 years old with underlying medical conditions, SNHD said. The man’s death was attributed to other causes.

“This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for SNHD.

As of Oct. 18, SNHD is reporting 270 confirmed and probable monkeypox cases in Clark County, including the man who died. An estimated 7,055 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Clark County.

SNHD said anyone can get monkeypox, but people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected.

SNHD is currently offering a monekypox vaccine. Clinic information is available here.

