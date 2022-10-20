Clark County approves new 43-story property on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:02 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved plans for a new hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the county, the project is from developer Tilman Fertitta.
The 43-story, 2,400 room hotel and casino is set to be located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon, the county said.
According to site plans submitted to the county, developers also anticipate the property will feature a theater consisting of 2,536 seats and a multiple-level parking garage on 6.3 acres.
