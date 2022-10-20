Clark County approves new 43-story property on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved plans for a new hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the county, the project is from developer Tilman Fertitta.

The 43-story, 2,400 room hotel and casino is set to be located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon, the county said.

Clark County approves 43-story property on Las Vegas Strip (Clark County)

According to site plans submitted to the county, developers also anticipate the property will feature a theater consisting of 2,536 seats and a multiple-level parking garage on 6.3 acres.

