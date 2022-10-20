Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada.

According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.

Chicken N Pickle is described as a three-acre, multi-level, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that features a casual restaurant and sports bar. The venue will also feature covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, a variety of yard games, a dog park and more, the release says.

Chicken N Pickle to open first location in Southern Nevada (Chicken N Pickle via city of Henderson)

“We are thrilled Chicken N Pickle will soon call Henderson home,” said Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick. “Not only will Chicken N Pickle offer a fun place for families and friends to gather, but it will also create additional jobs and reoccurring tax revenue that will continue to vitalize our economy.”

The city says the Chicken N Pickle venue will bring more than 200 permanent jobs to Henderson.

Chicken N Pickle currently operates locations in several other cities, including Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Wichita and San Antonio.

For more information, visit https://chickennpickle.com.

