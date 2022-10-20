Accused murderer and former Clark County public administrator suspended from practicing law

FILE - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is escorted into court on Sept. 8, 2022,...
FILE - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is escorted into court on Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The elected official is due in court Tuesday, Sept. 20 on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new accusation Wednesday for the former Clark County public administrator who is accused of murdering a veteran Las Vegas journalist.

The new allegation is now impacting his ability to practice law.

Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death

The Nevada Supreme Court has suspended Robert Telles from practicing law.

This, after an accusation that he mishandled client funds.

Court documents obtained by FOX5 News state that Telles appears to have transferred funds from his trust account after leaving private practice to take the public administrator position.

WATCH: Robert Telles' speaks for the first time after being charged with murder

Records show this transfer suggests a potential mishandling of client funds.

Robert Telles is the lone suspect in the killing of news reporter Jeff German over German’s articles on misconduct in the public administrator’s office.

Clark County DA: Robert Telles was ‘lying in wait’ in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German

Telles is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

