Accused murderer and former Clark County public administrator suspended from practicing law

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new accusation Wednesday for the former Clark County public administrator who is accused of murdering a veteran Las Vegas journalist.

The new allegation is now impacting his ability to practice law.

The Nevada Supreme Court has suspended Robert Telles from practicing law.

This, after an accusation that he mishandled client funds.

Court documents obtained by FOX5 News state that Telles appears to have transferred funds from his trust account after leaving private practice to take the public administrator position.

Records show this transfer suggests a potential mishandling of client funds.

Robert Telles is the lone suspect in the killing of news reporter Jeff German over German’s articles on misconduct in the public administrator’s office.

Telles is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

