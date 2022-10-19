You can pay for some Las Vegas parking tickets with toy donations ahead of holidays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that it will once again offer its “Toys for Tickets” program, which allows the payment of parking fines to be made with a toy donation.

According to a news release, with the holidays quickly approaching, the program is offered for non-public safety parking tickets in the city of Las Vegas issued from Oct. 19 through Nov. 16.

The city says that the collected toys will be utilized by its Flexible Housing Program.

According to the release, those participating in the “Toys for Tickets” program may choose to resolve their ticket by providing a “child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.” The city notes that toy receipts must also be provided.

The city says that the following public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from the program:

Any handicap-related violation

No Stopping/No Standing

Red curb

Sidewalk

18″ from curb

Double parking

Blocking alley

Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign

No-parking areas

Bike lane

Fire Lane/hydrant

Blocking or facing traffic

According to the city, in order to participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket, as well as a receipt for the toy, within 30 days of the ticket date.

The city says toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 16 at the Parking Services Office, 350 S. City Parkway. The office is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.