Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the home. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

According to police, the woman was involved in a dispute with a “male acquaintance” who was temporarily living with her. During the dispute, the man pulled out a gun and shot her. The suspect had left the home before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.