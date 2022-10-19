Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Park Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a county vehicle at Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Based on initial reports, Clark County officials say a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, according to the news release.

A spokesperson for the county says the employee who was driving the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are assisting in the investigation.

