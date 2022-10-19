Two arrested in downtown Reno killing; revenge cited as motive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - OCT. 19 UPDATE: The Reno Police Department said Wednesday it arrested two men for allegedly killing a man near downtown Reno on October 9.

Police said it appears to be a revenge killing, as the man killed was under investigation for killing a man August 26 at Wingfield Park.

Police said early Wednesday afternoon they arrested two Reno men, 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr.

They are suspected of killing Dayton Manning, 19, just after midnight on October 9 on Museum Drive at the Truckee River walking path.

“The motive for this murder appears to be revenge for a murder that occurred at Wingfield Park on 8/26/22, where Dayton Manning was the suspect being investigated,” police said.

Four people were stabbed in the Wingfield Park incident.

OCT. 11 UPDATE: The man who was shot and killed in downtown Reno on Sunday has been identified.

Washoe County has identified the decedent as 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired

Police found a man and determined he was dead. Police are not releasing his identity until next of kin have been notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or they can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the suspect. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

