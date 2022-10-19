Obama to take part in early voting rally for Nevada Democrats in Las Vegas

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Barack Obama will travel to the Silver State to take part in an early voting rally for Nevada Democrats next month.

According to a news release, the event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

The official location for the event has not been provided. However, Nevada Democrats say it will be held from 4-9 p.m.

In addition to Obama, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Steve Sisolak and others are expected to be in attendance, the release said.

Those who would like to attend can RSVP online at https://www.mobilize.us/demvictorynv/event/533239/.

