North Las Vegas police search for man who went missing from group home

29-year-old Josue Parra-Meza
29-year-old Josue Parra-Meza(NLVPD/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are trying to find a man with mental disabilities they say went missing from his group home.

Police say 29-year-old Josue Parra-Meza was last seen around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon near Allen and El Campo Grande.

NVLPD describes him as 5′8, 233 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a medium brown complexion. Police say he was last seen wearing a grayish blue tank top, tie-dye green shorts and black sliders as shoes.

Parra-Meza suffers from diminished mental capacity, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, seizures and violent tendencies.

He is non-verbal but understands Spanish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parra-Meza is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

