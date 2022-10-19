North Las Vegas police search for man who went missing from group home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are trying to find a man with mental disabilities they say went missing from his group home.

Police say 29-year-old Josue Parra-Meza was last seen around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon near Allen and El Campo Grande.

NVLPD describes him as 5′8, 233 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a medium brown complexion. Police say he was last seen wearing a grayish blue tank top, tie-dye green shorts and black sliders as shoes.

Parra-Meza suffers from diminished mental capacity, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, seizures and violent tendencies.

He is non-verbal but understands Spanish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parra-Meza is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

