Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location

Lotus of Siam
Lotus of Siam(Lotus of Siam/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Famed eatery Lotus of Siam has set an opening date for its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley.

The new Lotus of Siam will open its doors on Nov. 11 inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin.

Lotus’ latest restaurant will mark its third location in the Las Vegas Valley.

The addition of Lotus of Siam to Red Rock is part of a “casino-wide transformation” that the property announced in July.

Reservations have opened for the new eatery and can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
Southbound I-15 closed at Flamingo after fatal crash involving pedestrian
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas police say man shot and killed after fight with girlfriend
Las Vegas police say man shot and killed after fight with girlfriend