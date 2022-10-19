Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Famed eatery Lotus of Siam has set an opening date for its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley.
The new Lotus of Siam will open its doors on Nov. 11 inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin.
Lotus’ latest restaurant will mark its third location in the Las Vegas Valley.
The addition of Lotus of Siam to Red Rock is part of a “casino-wide transformation” that the property announced in July.
Reservations have opened for the new eatery and can be found HERE.
