Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price.

The owner of the store David Lee said even selling items at a cheaper price putting a sale tag on most of his items, business is slower than ever.

Lee has been selling furniture from hotel-casinos for 10 years.

“When they swap out their furniture, we take out the old stuff,” said Lee.

He said right now, he only has half the items that he normally has on his showroom floor and customers coming into the store have also decreased.

“The supply side is a little slow as far as what is coming in from the hotel side,” said Lee. “Everyone is feeling the pinch of the economy right now.”

Barstools, artwork, TVs, to gaming tables can be seen inside the warehouse, all from different hotels and casinos - all marked for half the price.

“The Monte Carlo, we have done furniture from the Palazzo, we have been at the Venetian, we have a done a couple of the non-gaming like the Hampton Inn and the Cannery.”

Lee said he works with local contractors and with the hotels to be in the know of when they are getting rid of their furniture.

“We will look at the individual rooms, take pictures of the furniture and then we can assess, is this really high in, is it kind of okay, has it been really beat up or do we want it,” said Lee.

The store also gets some of its furniture from the World Market Center downtown.

“If we do something from the hotel, we may have 200 of the same items,” said Lee. “If we do something from the world market center, there is typically only one.”

He said he recently received some items from the Texas and Fiesta hotels that closed.

“We were working with them six weeks to a month before they made that public,” said Lee.

To continue to keep his business afloat, Lee said he is relying on some capital reserves but said if things don’t get better soon, it will not end well for the business.

