Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder.

LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street.

According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the victim. LVMPD said the man grabbed an unknown weapon from his waistband and hit the woman once in the head. The suspect was then seen walking southbound on Main Street toward Foremaster Lane.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. On Jan. 5, detectives were told the woman died from her injuries.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. LVMPD describes the suspect as an unknown race male approximately 6′0″ tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s.

RECOGNIZE HIM?



Detectives need your help to identify this suspect in a homicide from Jan. 1st near Owens and Main St.



Anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/GE3jboJ3fK — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 19, 2022

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

