Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene.
No other information has been provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
