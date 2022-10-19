Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

