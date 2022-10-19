Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas as seen on April 17, 2020.
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas as seen on April 17, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

