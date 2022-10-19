Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a tree.

One person was declared deceased. A second person was taken to UMC Trauma in unknown condition, police say.

LVMPD advised that Centennial Center was closed in both directions while officers investigated.

