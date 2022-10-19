Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a tree.

One person was declared deceased. A second person was taken to UMC Trauma in unknown condition, police say.

LVMPD advised that Centennial Center was closed in both directions while officers investigated.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

