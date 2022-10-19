KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have issued a warning about fentanyl and that the problem is getting worse.

They lay out sobering information about four recent deaths, including a toddler, all confirmed as fentanyl poisonings in a 13-day stretch. Seventeen other people suffered non-fatal overdoses.

The post stated it’s now a shared community crisis that needs to be discussed between loved ones.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

Police warn local drug dealers are mixing fentanyl into all sorts of counterfeit pills because it’s cheap and addictive. They point to recent seizures as evidence of the pervasiveness of fentanyl.

The biggest seizure to date involved 41,000 pills. Police said they have also seized bricks of fentanyl.

Police urge anyone with addictions to get help.

Narcan is now being recommended by some doctors and community groups as a powerful tool for people to have on hand in case a loved one or friend has an overdose.

