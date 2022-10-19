Here’s where you can take part in early voting in Clark County

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H....
In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Election Day in Nevada (Nov. 8) quickly approaching, Clark County is reminding residents that early voting will begin this Saturday.

According to Clark County, those looking to take part in early voting can do so from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4.

The county notes that these sites also serve as drop locations for mail ballots while they are open for early voting.

For early voting site locations and times, visit: https://bit.ly/3eHQfXE

