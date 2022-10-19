Here’s where you can take part in early voting in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Election Day in Nevada (Nov. 8) quickly approaching, Clark County is reminding residents that early voting will begin this Saturday.

According to Clark County, those looking to take part in early voting can do so from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4.

#Election2022 - 4 days from the start of in-person early voting in #ClarkCounty. It goes from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Friday Nov. 4. Current list of locations and times ➡️https://t.co/IQhLVtBVV4.



All early voting sites are also mail ballot drop locations.#DontLoseYourVoice pic.twitter.com/h5p3lk8GGx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 19, 2022

The county notes that these sites also serve as drop locations for mail ballots while they are open for early voting.

For early voting site locations and times, visit: https://bit.ly/3eHQfXE

