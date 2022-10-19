Here’s where you can take part in early voting in Clark County
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Election Day in Nevada (Nov. 8) quickly approaching, Clark County is reminding residents that early voting will begin this Saturday.
According to Clark County, those looking to take part in early voting can do so from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4.
The county notes that these sites also serve as drop locations for mail ballots while they are open for early voting.
For early voting site locations and times, visit: https://bit.ly/3eHQfXE
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.