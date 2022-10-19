Forecast Outlook-10/19/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Warm, dry & mild weather continues through Friday before an incoming system shakes things up over the weekend.

We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s.

A cold front will drop in for the weekend and bring gusty widespread wind, cooler air, and slight shower chances.

The sunshine and warmth hold steady through Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s. These highs are running around 5° above average for this time of year.

An approaching cold front will bring much stronger wind to the area Saturday with gusts in the 35-45 mph range. We’ll have a slight chance for a few showers late in the day with high temperatures holding in the low 80s.

The cooler air arrives Sunday with highs dropping down into the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll keep the cool air around early next week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Some neighborhoods around the valley can expect 40s for the first time this season.

