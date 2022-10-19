Flyer mailed to Centennial Hills neighbors promises to use public records to track voting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An election flyer mailed to households in certain areas of the Las Vegas Valley is raising eyebrows. Some view the mailer as threatening.

FOX5 did some digging and reached out to the group who sent it to ask about their message.

“I just got back from vacation and had about a weeks’ worth of mail to go through, and it was ridiculous just how much in campaign ads I received, and this is from both sides, this is left and right,” explained Michael Jimenez. One ad caught his eye.

“They literally tell you that they will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether you joined your neighbors in voting,” Jimenez recounted.

The flyer states: “Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public record. We will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting.”

‘Came across kind of threatening,” Jimenez contended. Jimenez argues no one should feel pressured to vote.

“It is my right to vote, it is also my right not to vote,” Jimenez added.

Neighbors in the Skye Canyon/Centennial Hills area agreed with Jimenez and posted the flyer on social media.

“Started seeing reviews on the Nextdoor app and basically people said that they felt threatened by this thing and then as I looked at it more, I’m like that is some pretty inflammatory statements they are making on there,” Jimenez added.

The flyer comes from America Votes which on their website claims to be “the coordination hub of the progressive community.”

The website also states the organization: “Leads collaborative efforts to advance progressive policies and win elections in key states” and identifies Nevada as a core state.

Jimenez said the flyer won’t influence him he had planned to vote on Election Day long before the election flyer came to his mailbox.

“Oh, absolutely 100 percent I am going to vote,” Jimenez shared.

FOX5 asked America Votes to explain the messaging behind the mailer and for an interview. The organization sent this response:

“There is a lot at stake in this election and we encourage everyone to make their voice heard. Voters should make a plan to return their ballots before Election Day on November 8th.”

