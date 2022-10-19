Fall foliage map tracks the changing of the colors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s getting cooler outside and trees are starting to show their fall colors. If you want to take a trip to see the colors at their best, there is a map you can access online.

Right now, it shows fall foliage is at its peak here in Washoe County. Trees change fast, so you don’t have much time to view the changing of the colors. Once they’re at peak, they’ll fade and drop within a week or so.

The good news is, the rest of our area isn’t quite at peak. In fact, much of Northern California and Central Nevada won’t be at peak until about November 7th, so you still have plenty of time to plan a trip.

Once you get out there, forest officials say look for bodies of water.

“You’re going to see the most colors around waterways, like rivers, streams, meadows,” said Tamara Schmidt with Plumas National Forest. “Areas that tend to be wetter. Those are the places like Aspens, Willows, the things that tend to turn color in the fall tend to favor. So versus being up in the pines that are a little bit drier.”

You can learn more about the fall foliage map here.

