Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop.

The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road.

Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said they received multiple 911 calls that as many as seven vehicles were involved in a racing crash in the area. An LVMPD officer said there was vehicle debris a quarter-mile down the road and three vehicles with major damage.

LVMPD said a Corvette C8 and a Toyota Supra were racing when the crash occurred. The cars were going over 100 mph before running a red light and crashing, witnesses told police. One person was hospitalized.

Joshua Daya, 25, was arrested in connection with the crash. Daya was booked on charges of reckless driving, participating in a speed contest and disregard for the safety of a person and property.

Joshua Daya (LVMPD)

People who work in a strip mall about 50 yards from the intersection said a car came crashing through the parking lot and from time to time, they see people speeding through the area and revving their engines.

Manager of Smokes Mart Megan Streater was working the night it happened she said she is still shaken up.

“It was just like an astronomical boom like a bomb went off and that is when all the power got cut and then we only saw smoke outside of our window and what I pieced together really quickly was like a bomb went off,” said Streater. “It didn’t sound like screeching or a collision, like classic car accident sounds. It was just a huge boom.”

Metro said speed is one of the top five causing factors in fatal accidents. Police are still looking into if impairment played a role in the crash.

