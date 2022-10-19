Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park
Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the woman as Lynnette Martinez, 41. Her location of residence was not provided.

The county said in its release that the employee who was driving the vhiecle was cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southbound I-15 closed at Flamingo after fatal crash involving pedestrian
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
Lotus of Siam
Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location
Las Vegas police say man shot and killed after fight with girlfriend
Las Vegas police say man shot and killed after fight with girlfriend