Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man as Keith Burdo, 42, of South Burlington, Vermont.

Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said Burdo was believed to be in the far left travel lane on the I-15 southbound at Flamingo. At the same time, Wellman says a black passenger car was also traveling southbound.

Wellman says that the front of the black vehicle struck the pedestrian, redirecting the individual into the central travel lanes, where he was then hit by a semi-truck and multiple other vehicles.

There were three vehicles involved, according to Wellman, however there may be additional vehicles as police are still investigating. All three drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators. Impairment is not suspected, authorities say.

As a result of the crash, the I-15 was closed in the area for nearly 11 hours as police investigated.

