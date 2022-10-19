Airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage train

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An airline worker was seriously injured after she was pinned by a luggage train at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning.

State transportation officials said a tug pulling luggage containers may have been on an incline when it rolled back into the female employee. Officials added the luggage train momentarily pinned the woman’s legs against a curb.

Authorities said airport staff were able to free the victim.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 49-year-old woman was treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

