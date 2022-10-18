Southbound I-15 closed at Flamingo after pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning has shut down the southbound Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Trooper Ashlee Wellman, a male pedestrian was believed to be in the far left travel lane on the I-15 southbound at Flamingo. At the same time, Wellman says a black passenger car was also traveling southbound.

Wellman says that the front of the black vehicle struck the pedestrian, redirecting the individual into the central travel lanes, where he was then hit by a semi-truck and multiple other vehicles.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Wellman.

There were three vehicles involved, according to Wellman, however there may be additional vehicles as police are still investigating. All three drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators. Impairment is not suspected, authorities say.

As a result of the crash, authorities say all traffic on the I-15 southbound is being diverted off at the Flamingo eastbound off ramp.

Police anticipate the closure to be in place for several hours.

#Fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash on IR15 southbound at Flamingo. All traffic on IR15 SB is being diverted off at Flamingo EB off ramp. This closure will be in place for several hours. Please take a different route if possible. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 18, 2022

