Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.
A coroner has been sent to the scene. Additional details weren’t immediately available.
At least one southbound lane of I-15 at Nipton Road was blocked due to investigation.
