Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.

A coroner has been sent to the scene. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

At least one southbound lane of I-15 at Nipton Road was blocked due to investigation.

