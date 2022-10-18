North Las Vegas police host free drive-in Halloween movie night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that it will once again host a drive-in Halloween movie night.

According to a news release, the double feature movie night will mark the department’s 22nd annual Safe Halloween event.

North Las Vegas police said the free event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the West Wind Drive-In, 4150 W. Carey Avenue.

The free movie night is open to children 12 years and under who are accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, the release says.

NLVPD says that in addition to on-site vendors sharing “spooky tricks and treats,” each vehicle in attendance will receive a bag of Halloween candy and a coupon for one free tub of popcorn.

North Las Vegas police note that the event is free to the public and admittance is available to the first 400 vehicles with a valid ticket for entry.

For event tickets, those interested should register through the Eventbrite portal. Only one registration is needed per vehicle and no duplicate names will be accepted, the release notes.

Police say gates open at 5:30 pm and the first movie, “Adams Family” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The second film, “Goosebumps”, is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

For any additional questions, call 702-633-1808.

