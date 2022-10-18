Newborn baby safely surrendered at Henderson fire station Monday

Baby feet generic
Baby feet generic(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that a newborn baby was safely surrendered at a fire station on Monday.

According to HPD, officers responded to a fire station in Henderson at about 2 p.m. on Monday in response to the surrender of a newborn baby. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law (NRS 432B.630), Henderson police note.

According to authorities, the infant, a newborn baby girl, was advised to be in good health.

Henderson police note that Nevada Revised Statute 432B.630 relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn infant. HPD says thisencourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe manner and remain anonymous.”

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail
A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning.
Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton
Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film "Onward" at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres,...
North Las Vegas police host free drive-in Halloween movie night
Southbound I-15 closed at Flamingo after fatal crash involving pedestrian
Southbound I-15 closed at Flamingo after pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles Tuesday morning