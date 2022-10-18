Nevada Athletic Commission approves slap fighting, sport where opponents slap each other across face

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting.

It is exactly what it sounds like. Professional fighters blast each other with open handed slaps until one person can’t handle it anymore.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved slap fighting on Tuesday, meaning they vetted it to make sure they will have oversight of the safety measures and ensure proper rules are in place, including medical personnel on site.

It’ll be a professional sporting event modeled after MMA or UFC, featuring fighters who have worked in this sector before.

“It’s highly entertaining. It’s unique, and to grow the business in Nevada. I think’s fantastic. That’s what we’re here to do. As long as it’s regulated because it looks pretty fierce,” said Stephen Cloobeck, Chair of the commission “You hear those slaps, it is like palpable and you go, ‘Oh my god.’ I certainly don’t want to be on the receiving end.”

Schiaffo LLC, a company managed by UFC President Dana White, presented this to the commission Tuesday.

“This is something that’s been around now for a number of years,” said a representative of the company. “It’s gone sort of viral on the internet in different ways, not dissimilar from what we’ve done with UFC.”

And it is possible Nevada could see the first slap fighting match by the end of the year. The goal is to host it at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

White put out a call for professional slappers to audition; a link to that is here.

