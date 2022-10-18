Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection.

The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus stop and two parked cars.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported.

According to LVMPD, the intersection is closed and commuters should avoid the area.

No other details were released by law enforcement at this time.

