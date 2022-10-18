Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection.

The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus stop and two parked cars.

Caption

Police say there were no serious injuries reported.

According to LVMPD, the intersection is closed and commuters should avoid the area.

No other details were released by law enforcement at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nathan Valencia, a University of Nevada Las Vegas student, died days before his 21st birthday...
Nevada State Athletic Commission to discuss possible changes following August AG report on UNLV student’s death at a charity boxing match
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache
student loans
Form to apply for federal student loan debt forgiveness is now online
Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in pet stores
Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in pet stores