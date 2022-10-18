Man shot dead in east Las Vegas Valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument in an east Las Vegas Valley parking lot left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. LVMPD said the man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the victim was in an argument with another man. Police said the argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim. The suspect had left before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

