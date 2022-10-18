Man shot dead in east Las Vegas Valley parking lot

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument in an east Las Vegas Valley parking lot left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. LVMPD said the man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the victim was in an argument with another man. Police said the argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim. The suspect had left before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Barricade underway after suspected drunk driver refusing to exit semi-truck
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed during argument near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
Boulder City nonprofit to break ground on facility for child sex trafficking victims
Boulder City nonprofit to break ground on facility for child sex trafficking victims
Robert Telles appears in court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail