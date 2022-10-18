Man killed during argument near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend by an unknown man on Monday.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 5:38 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Hacienda Avenue. According to police, a man was found in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when he was shot by an unknown Hispanic male.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

