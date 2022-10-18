Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail

Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday.

An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who authorities have said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.

A judge on Tuesday denied bail for Telles, who appeared to be praying in court as the motion was being discussed.

