Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday.

An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who authorities have said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.

A judge on Tuesday denied bail for Telles, who appeared to be praying in court as the motion was being discussed.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.