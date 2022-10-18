Las Vegas police: Barricade underway after suspected drunk driver refusing to exit semi-truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is involved in a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck in the 4000 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

Officers located the semi-truck with the driver inside, who is refusing to exit the vehicle.

Police say that SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are en route to the scene.

Cheyenne Avenue is shut down in both directions from Walnut Road to Lamb Boulevard as authorities respond to the incident.

