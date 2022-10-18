Las Vegas police investigate shooting in southeast valley Tuesday

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeast valley.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Hacienda and Nellis.

LVMPD says a “local school is currently on lockdown as an abundance of caution.” However, police note that “the school is not involved.”

Police advise that the scene is still active and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

