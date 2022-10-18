Form to apply for federal student loan debt forgiveness is now online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People can now fill out a form to apply for up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt forgiveness. The form is short and may take only a few minutes to fill out. The form explains what is happening, who qualifies and how it works.

People need to fill out their name, age and social security number information, among a few other things and then submit.

One federal loan borrower told FOX5 it only took a couple of minutes to apply. However, another person said they ran into a couple of problems. The person said the balance from her federal student loan wasn’t shown on this site to apply. But says the problem appeared to be corrected on its own and they successfully applied. However, she also said the same thing happened to a Parent Plus loan, no balance was displayed, and they were told to contact the group that serviced the loan. She is still waiting for a resolution.

The deadline to apply for federal student loan debt forgiveness is December 31, 2023.

