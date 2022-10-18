Forecast Outlook- 10/18/2022

We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s. A cold front dropping in for the weekend will bring gusty wind, cooler air, and slight shower chances.

After highs in the mid 80s this afternoon, we’ll see overnight temperatures fall back into the mid to low 60s Wednesday morning. A few high clouds will be passing through at times on Wednesday with a forecast high of 87° in Las Vegas.

The weather holds steady through Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s. These highs are running around 5° above average for this time of year.

An approaching cold front will bring much stronger wind on Saturday with gusts in the 35-45 mph range. We’ll have a slight chance for a few showers late in the day with high temperatures holding in the mid 80s. The cooler air arrives for Sunday with highs dropping down into low 70s and upper 60s. We’ll keep the cool air around early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Some neighborhoods around the valley can expect 40s for the first time this season.

