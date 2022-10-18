Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in pet stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County official is set to introduce an ordinance to ban sales of dogs, cats, rabbits and pigs throughout all Clark County stores.

The proposal would give businesses one year to stop selling all of the listed animals.

The discussion caused heated debate in June, with public testimony from animal welfare activists and local stores.

Commissioner Michael Naft will introduce an ordinance Tuesday, and it could be approved in a matter of weeks if the board votes on the measure.

“There is no humane way to breed pets for pet store sales. We’re also in an emergency situation at our shelters with overcrowding,” Naft said.

Various businesses submitted impact statements, describing how the ordinance could hurt their companies, owners and even pets.

“The proposed change will not achieve its intended purpose... many puppy customers want to be able to choose a specific puppy. Many customers, instead of choosing a rescued dog... will turn to purchasing puppies online, out of state, and sometimes even from other countries,” according to a statement from Puppy Heaven.

The proposal would give businesses one year to stop selling all animals.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.