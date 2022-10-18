‘Bad Elf’ pop-up bar to return to Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hotel and casino has announced that it will bring back its “Bad Elf” pop-up bar for the holiday season.

According to a news release, opening Nov. 4, the Silverton’s Shady Grove Lounge will be transformed into a festive cocktail hideway dubbed the “Bad Elf.”

As part of the experience, guests can get into the holiday spirit with string lights, wrapped presents, oversized ornaments and dozens of elves suspended from the ceiling.

The Silverton says “a cozy fireplace with a Christmas tree nestled in the corner creates the perfect photo backdrop.”

The property notes that the venue’s Airstream is even “decked out in festive red and green kitsch, complete with snow-covered Christmas trees, elves, presents, and Santa and his reindeer on the roof.”

Some might recall that the property put out a call for people to “retire” their “shelf elves” earlier this year, which helped the property acquire the elves that decorate the space.

The venue will feature various themed cocktails for guests to enjoy, including:

The Grinch Shot, made with peach schnapps, Malibu rum, blue curacao, Sprite and orange juice



Shady Graham Central Shot, made with Baileys, white crème de cacao and vanilla vodka



Naughty Butter Beer, made with vanilla vodka, butterscotch and root beer, garnished with whipped cream and sugar crystals



Spicy Apple Cider, made with Fireball, honey and apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon stick and lemon wheel



Candy Cane, made with white chocolate liquor, peppermint schnapps and half and half, garnished with a small candy cane



Poinsettia, champagne with a splash of cranberry juice



According to the release, new this year, the “Bad Elf” bar will feature a new “Bad Elf Experience.”

The experience consists of the following options:

The BAD ELF Experience: includes one holiday cocktail of your choice, the BAD ELF Puzzle Hunt, and a BAD ELF souvenir glass. ($20)



The BADDER ELF Experience: includes two holiday cocktails of your choice, a Christmas cookie, the BAD ELF Puzzle Hunt, and a BAD ELF souvenir glass. ($30)



The BADDEST ELF Experience: includes one hour of BOTTOMLESS drinks, a Christmas cookie, the BAD ELF Puzzle Hunt, and a BAD ELF souvenir glass. BOTTOMLESS drinks include all beer on tap, house wine, well cocktails, and cocktails on the BAD ELF holiday drink menu. ($40)



For more information, visit: www.silvertoncasino.com/badelf.

