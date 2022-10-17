Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.

After park rangers were notified, search and rescue efforts began and continued until midnight officials said.

The search continued Sunday with the assistance of the Mohave County dive team.

Officials said the woman’s body was recovered around 2:45 p.m.

The National Park Service warns everyone to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets when on the lake.

