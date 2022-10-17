Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead

Lake Mead is featured on 2022.
Lake Mead is featured on 2022.(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.

After park rangers were notified, search and rescue efforts began and continued until midnight officials said.

The search continued Sunday with the assistance of the Mohave County dive team.

Officials said the woman’s body was recovered around 2:45 p.m.

The National Park Service warns everyone to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets when on the lake.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LVMPD: Suspect fired 18 rounds in killing of officer on Oct. 13, 2022.
Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai
Carter was sentenced to 6 to 15 years on Oct. 12
Reno man sentenced to prison for death threats over stolen election claims
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
Homicide near Rainbow and Washington on Oct. 16, 2022.
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after stabbing near Rainbow, Washington