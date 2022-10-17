Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant.

The release says Ramsay’s Kitchen “offers a glimpse into Chef Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes guests on a culinary journey inspired by his travels around the world.”

According to Caesars Entertainment, the menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen will feature a “mix of original specialties infused with Vegas flair, specifically curated for the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Caesars Entertainment says the 244-seat eatery will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature a seven-seat seafood counter, full bar and private dining room.

Guests can now make reservations for Ramsay’s Kitchen through OpenTable: https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas/restaurants/ramsays-kitchen

For more information on the Ramsay’s Kitchen, click HERE.

