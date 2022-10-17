Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE PREFERRED - Chef Gordon Ramsay attends "The Grand Tasting" during Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit, presented by Chase Sapphire Preferred, at The Garden of The Gods, Caesars Palace on Friday, April 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred/AP Images)(Evan Agostini | Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant.

The release says Ramsay’s Kitchen “offers a glimpse into Chef Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes guests on a culinary journey inspired by his travels around the world.”

According to Caesars Entertainment, the menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen will feature a “mix of original specialties infused with Vegas flair, specifically curated for the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Caesars Entertainment says the 244-seat eatery will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature a seven-seat seafood counter, full bar and private dining room.

Guests can now make reservations for Ramsay’s Kitchen through OpenTable: https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas/restaurants/ramsays-kitchen

For more information on the Ramsay’s Kitchen, click HERE.

