Reno man sentenced to prison for death threats over stolen election claims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Reno man was sentenced to prison for sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials after he claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Matthew Carter was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison on multiple counts of aggravated stalking and harassment, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday. Carter was found guilty in September.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Carter sent multiple racist and threatening messages to multiple election officials in the leadup and aftermath of the 2020 general election. Carter reportedly sent the messages to:

U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson, who previously served as speaker of the Nevada Assembly

State Treasurer Zach Conine

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela, who previously served as a state senator

Assemblyman Steve Yeager

Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller

Carter reportedly supported the false conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen and cited the passage of expanded mail-in voting as the reason for his threats. The Attorney General’s Office said Carter’s threats included racial slurs and references toward lynching.

“Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never tolerate such behavior,” said AG Ford. “Political disagreement is not an excuse for harassment or threatening the lives of elected officials. We must be better than this. As long as I am attorney general, my office will prosecute actions such as this to the fullest extent of the law.”

AG Ford said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

