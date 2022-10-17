Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20.

The location will mark Raising Cane’s second restaurant in North Las Vegas, the company said.

As part of the grand opening festivities, Raising Cane’s will host a “Free Cane’s For a Year” drawing in which 20 lucky winners will win the free Cane’s for a year prize. The restaurant says that the drawing will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers at the restaurant will also receive a special “First 100 Customers” shirt that includes a a card for one free box combo. Additionally, the first 100 guests will also have their photo taken and later displayed in the restaurant, according to Raising Cane’s.

The eatery notes that this location will feature the largest dining room of all the Raising Cane’s locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

