Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in south Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in south Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in south Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash occurred at about 12:58 a.m. near Blue Diamond and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said that a white Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching Las Vegas Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, striking multiple light poles as it overturned.

According to Trooper Wellman, the Mercedes was occupied by a male adult driver and a male adult passenger. Authorities say the driver was ejected as the vehicle overturned and the passenger had to be extracted by fire crews.

According to police, the driver was taken to UMC where they were pronounced deceased. The passenger was transported to UMC Trauma where they remain in critical condition.

Impairment is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear to what capacity, a white Honda passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, according to authorities, suffered moderate injuries and was treated on scene.

There were some lane closures around Blue Diamond and Las Vegas Boulevard while the crash was investigated.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
Nevada DMV offices to reopen Monday after internet outage closure
At Saturday's game, the UNLV Rebels took a moment to honor fallen Metro officer Truong Thai.
UNLV honors fallen Metro officer at Allegiant Stadium Saturday
Las Vegas fallen officer Truong Thai honored in candlelight vigil on Oct. 15, 2022.
Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai
Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai
Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai