Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash occurred at about 12:58 a.m. near Blue Diamond and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said that a white Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching Las Vegas Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, striking multiple light poles as it overturned.

According to Trooper Wellman, the Mercedes was occupied by a male adult driver and a male adult passenger. Authorities say the driver was ejected as the vehicle overturned and the passenger had to be extracted by fire crews.

According to police, the driver was taken to UMC where they were pronounced deceased. The passenger was transported to UMC Trauma where they remain in critical condition.

Impairment is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear to what capacity, a white Honda passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, according to authorities, suffered moderate injuries and was treated on scene.

There were some lane closures around Blue Diamond and Las Vegas Boulevard while the crash was investigated.

