The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky

ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

The annual Orionids meteor shower will peak on Friday afternoon with the best viewing coming Thursday overnight. With this meteor shower, 10-20 bright and fast-moving meteors can be seen every hour. This meteor shower has been running since September 26th and will end November 22nd but overall, Thursday overnight will be the best time to view this. While the meteor shower can be viewed until dawn Friday morning, you can get the best view before the moon rises at 3:19 am as the sky will be completely dark. Of course, rural areas away from cities create the darkest sky since cities create a lot of light pollution at night.

The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks very early Friday morning (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By October 24th, we will be down to 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 8 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:26 am to 7:33 am. Sunsets will move from 6:34 pm to 6:25 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Oct 17 7:26 am 6:34 pm 11 hrs, 8 mins Oct 18 7:27 am 6:33 pm 11 hrs, 6 mins Oct 19 7:28 am 6:31 pm 11 hrs, 3 mins Oct 20 7:29 am 6:30 pm 11 hrs, 1 min Oct 21 7:30 am 6:29 pm 10 hrs, 59 mins Oct 22 7:31 am 6:27 pm 10 hrs, 56 mins Oct 23 7:32 am 6:26 pm 10 hrs, 54 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Oct 21, 6:14 am 6 min 56° 18° above SSW 10° above ENE Sun Oct 23, 6:16 am 4 min 46° 38° above WNW 10° above NE

A good viewing of the ISS is coming Friday morning at 6:14 am (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon October 17th, 1:15 pm New Moon October 25th, 6:48 am First Quarter Moon November 1st, 2:37 am Full Moon November 8th, 6:02 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises with the sun in the east and sets with the sun in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 9:30 and 10:00 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility an hour before sunrise

Jupiter: Rising less than an hour before sunset in the eastern sky and visible most of the night, sets in the west before 4:30 am.

Saturn: In the sky before sunset in the southeastern sky and sets by 1:30 am in the west-southwestern sky.

