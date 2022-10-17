Nevada DMV offices to reopen Monday after internet outage closure

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced over the weekend that its offices will reopen Monday after an internet outage closure forced them to close over the weekend.

The Nevada Department of Administration first announced Thursday night that a fiber connection issue had caused state-associated website to go offline. As a result of the connection issue, the website for the DMV was impacted, forcing the agency to close its doors to customers on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the DMV shared on Twitter that all DMV online services, kiosks and emission station renewals had been restored following the outage.

In the same post, customers were advised that all DMV offices would reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

All DMV online services, kiosks and emission station renewals have been restored following an outage Friday and Saturday. All offices will open Monday at 8 a.m. — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) October 15, 2022

On Friday, the DMV said it would offer special walk-in hours for customers who had appointments Friday.

According to its website, the DMV said “customers who had an appointment for general DMV services on Friday, October 14, will be served as walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week of October 17. Customers should bring proof of their appointment such as the text message or email confirmation.”

The agency also said it would be in contact with customers directly who had driving tests scheduled during the time that offices were forced to close.

For more information, visit: https://dmv.nv.gov/

