Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week.

It was a total of 32 seconds from the time Officer Truong Thai parked his car and approached Tyson Hampton’s vehicle until shots were fired. LVMPD released body camera video that showed the shooting from last Thursday, Oct. 13, when Metro officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman near Flamingo and University Center.

Once Officer Thai arrived to the scene, he found the suspect in his car and asked him to place his hands on the steering wheel, but the suspect then moved his hands away and reached towards the passenger seat. That is when Officer Thai reached in to try and grab his hands. Officer Thai then backed up as Hampton put his car in drive.

That is when shots were fired.

Officer Thai fired a total of five rounds, Officer Ryan Gillihan fired seven, and Hampton, while driving slowly, fired 18 rounds with his modified handgun to shoot AK 47 rounds.

Thai was then hit on his side, which penetrated his bullet proof vest.

“But even after being mortally wounded, Officer Thai was able to return fire as he laid on the ground,” said Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh.

Police put out a radio call and an officer nearby spotted Hampton in his vehicle. LVMPD said he would not pull over.

Video from Metro’s air unit cameras showed them finally catching up near Desert Inn and Eastern, where officers also performed a pit maneuver to stop Hampton.

It was finally with the help of a police K-9 that Hampton was then taken into custody

This is Metro’s 10th police shooting this year. Funeral services for Thai are set for Friday, Oct. 28.

