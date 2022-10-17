Las Vegas police looking for suspect after stabbing near Rainbow, Washington

Homicide near Rainbow and Washington on Oct. 16, 2022.
Homicide near Rainbow and Washington on Oct. 16, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly stabbing Sunday night.

The stabbing happened in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard around 10:59 p.m. Oct. 16. LVMPD said arriving officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in the area.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin is notified.

According to LVMPD, the victim was involved in an argument with a male suspect near the 700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. During the argument, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim, then the victim went to a nearby convenience store, where someone called police.

The suspect is describes as a white man in his 30s with a mullet hairstyle. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

