Las Vegas police announce public visitation for fallen Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced a public visitation in honor of fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai.

Officer Thai, a 23-year veteran of LVMPD, was killed when he was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in the early morning on Oct. 13.

According to police, as part of the services for Officer Thai, the community is invited to join the department in celebrating his life and service at a public visitation.

The public visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E Eldorado Lane.

A private funeral service for Officer Thai will be held the following day.

The Injured Police Officers Fund has organized the only approved donation point in honor of Officer Thai. The organization says 100% of the proceeds will go to Officer’s Thai family.

For more information, visit: https://ipof.vegas/fallen/officer-truong-thai/

